Baskin Financial Services Increased Canadian National Railway (CNI) Holding; Horton D R (DHI)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Canadian National Railway (CNI) stake by 699.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc acquired 85,664 shares as Canadian National Railway (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 97,913 shares with $8.77M value, up from 12,249 last quarter. Canadian National Railway now has $66.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $92.48. About 884,071 shares traded or 12.49% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average

Horton D R Inc (DHI) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 227 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 246 sold and reduced their stakes in Horton D R Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 300.56 million shares, up from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Horton D R Inc in top ten holdings increased from 10 to 11 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 67 Reduced: 179 Increased: 139 New Position: 88.

The stock increased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 2.72M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. The company has market cap of $17.66 billion. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. It has a 11.47 P/E ratio. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Long Pond Capital Lp holds 17.8% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. for 12.34 million shares. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owns 717,947 shares or 7.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenhaven Associates Inc has 6.28% invested in the company for 8.54 million shares. The California-based Underhill Investment Management Llc has invested 5.91% in the stock. Grs Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 192,896 shares.

