Baskin Financial Services Increased Blackrock (BLK) Stake By $1.33 Million; Viking Global Investors LP Decreased Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 71.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 948,954 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 371,450 shares with $105.89 million value, down from 1.32M last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $13.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $269.66. About 170,067 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG)

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 12.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc acquired 2,826 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 25,919 shares with $12.16M value, up from 23,093 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $69.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $446.2. About 599,611 shares traded or 5.30% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Circular and Notice of General Meeting; 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Statement re Privacy Policy; 27/03/2018 – Market Fundamentals ‘Still Very Encouraging,’ Says BlackRock’s Turnill (Video); 27/04/2018 – BLACKROCK FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Total Voting Rights; 08/04/2018 – Larry Fink identifies China as critical BlackRock priority; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 27/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Result of General Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Final Ratings

Among 3 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BlackRock has $55000 highest and $500 lowest target. $527.50’s average target is 18.22% above currents $446.2 stock price. BlackRock had 7 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BLK in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45M for 17.56 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $307 lowest target. $318’s average target is 17.93% above currents $269.66 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Monday, September 9.

