Baskin Financial Services Holds Position in Vail Resorts (MTN); Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Holder Harbert Fund Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 5,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 59,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, up from 53,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $237.7. About 102,705 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 17/04/2018 – FirstBank Appoints Dave Portman to Roaring Fork Valley President; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC MTN.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $247; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY Net $357M-Net $391M

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 431,555 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

