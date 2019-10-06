Baskin Financial Services Holds Holding in Canadian National Railway (CNI); Zeke Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,062 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.42M, down from 16,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 44,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 141,914 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13 million, up from 97,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 1.12M shares traded or 40.83% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability has 7.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 125,527 shares. Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signaturefd Lc reported 4,707 shares. Ar Asset Management owns 376 shares. Shelton Capital owns 36,751 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.18% or 3,500 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Cap Investors has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 6,980 shares. Mathes Inc reported 4,161 shares stake. 3,624 were reported by Brick Kyle. Redwood Invests Ltd holds 1.5% or 10,756 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 2,386 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs accumulated 6 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 121,307 shares to 950,734 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 26,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

