Baskin Financial Services Has Trimmed Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Stake by $449,064; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Increased Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 532,756 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 12,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 27,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 8.61 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ticketmaster Signs As Official Ticketing Partner Of O2 arena Prague In Landmark Year For The Venue – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hardware, Onelove & Live Nation Announce Festival X – With Huge Australian Summer Tour And Mega Line Up – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Expands Its Global Platform By Acquiring Leading Mexico Promoter OCESA Entertainment – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18M for 20.78 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp owns 27,124 shares. Brown Advisory reported 8,022 shares stake. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 89,282 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company accumulated 0% or 436 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 860,418 shares in its portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel accumulated 25,000 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 162,289 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Findlay Park Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.63M shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Cleararc Capital invested in 0.04% or 3,551 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 338,133 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 11,617 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd invested in 0% or 9,613 shares.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (NYSE:H) by 15,985 shares to 189,069 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt owns 7,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. North Amer Management Corp has 0.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 26,839 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 46,725 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Condor Cap Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 826,235 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. 9,636 were reported by First Bank Sioux Falls. Lpl Limited accumulated 0.26% or 1.41M shares. Northern Corp owns 57.49M shares. Alley Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.63% or 26,361 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP reported 1.34 million shares or 43.79% of all its holdings. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.13% stake. Contravisory Investment Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 631 shares. Lockheed Martin Management accumulated 177,350 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).