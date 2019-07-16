Baskin Financial Services Has Trimmed By $393,920 Its Neenah Paper (NP) Stake; Manitex International (MNTX) Sentiment Is 0.82

Manitex International Inc (MNTX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.30, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 23 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 28 reduced and sold their positions in Manitex International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 10.29 million shares, up from 10.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Manitex International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 24 Increased: 17 New Position: 6.

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased Neenah Paper (NP) stake by 6.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 6,155 shares as Neenah Paper (NP)’s stock declined 10.63%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 93,269 shares with $6.00 million value, down from 99,424 last quarter. Neenah Paper now has $1.03B valuation. The stock decreased 4.09% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $63.8. About 76,890 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.17% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 23.73% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NP’s profit will be $14.56 million for 17.72 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Down 1.5%; Acer Therapeutics Shares Slide – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Constellium NV (CSTM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn holds 0% or 1,433 shares in its portfolio. 5,497 were reported by Amer Century. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 56,637 shares. 55,621 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd. Prudential Inc stated it has 28,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech LP reported 3,512 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 283,918 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Swiss National Bank & Trust has 30,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Advsr Limited holds 498 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 811 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 26,125 shares. Kennedy Capital Management accumulated 129,647 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $66,918 activity. Benz Noah Samuel sold $66,918 worth of stock.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 3,676 shares to 73,411 valued at $18.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 5,510 shares and now owns 151,143 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was raised too.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company has market cap of $121.64 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, makes, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.

More notable recent Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces TC600 Series Boom Truck Mounted Crane – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Manitex International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manitex International, Inc. Will Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 12th & 13th in Boston – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manitex International, Inc. Will Participate in 2019 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.