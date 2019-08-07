Baskin Financial Services Has Raised Canadian National Railway (CNI) Position By $7.62 Million; Pplus TR Gsc-2 TR Ctf Fltg Rate (PYT) Shorts Decreased By 60%

Pplus TR Gsc-2 TR Ctf Fltg Rate (NYSE:PYT) had a decrease of 60% in short interest. PYT’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 60% from 500 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 0 days are for Pplus TR Gsc-2 TR Ctf Fltg Rate (NYSE:PYT)’s short sellers to cover PYT’s short positions. It closed at $20.32 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Canadian National Railway (CNI) stake by 699.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc acquired 85,664 shares as Canadian National Railway (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 97,913 shares with $8.77M value, up from 12,249 last quarter. Canadian National Railway now has $66.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 908,478 shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9000 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. Citigroup maintained Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $103 target. Stephens maintained Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $10500 target.

