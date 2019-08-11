Baskin Financial Services Has Raised By $763,470 Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding; GUOCO GROUP .50 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (GULRF) Shorts Increased By 33.33%

GUOCO GROUP .50 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GULRF) had an increase of 33.33% in short interest. GULRF’s SI was 4,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 33.33% from 3,000 shares previously. It closed at $15.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 11.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc acquired 16,966 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 168,595 shares with $7.68M value, up from 151,629 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $36.81B valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 10.67 million shares traded or 59.07% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game

Guoco Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, property development and investment, hospitality and leisure, financial service, and gas and oil businesses. The company has market cap of $5.06 billion. The Company’s Principal Investment segment is involved in the equity and direct investment activities; and treasury activities with trading and strategic investments in global capital markets. It has a 30.54 P/E ratio. The company's Property Development and Investment segment develops residential and commercial properties; and holds properties for rental income.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity. NOLAN PETER J bought $4.30 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.