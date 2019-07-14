Baskin Financial Services Has Lowered Its Neenah Paper (NP) Position by $393,920; Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $760,000

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,269 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 99,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Neenah Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 56,840 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.17% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.89 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $66,918 activity.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 5,491 shares to 90,674 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (NYSE:H) by 15,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92 were reported by Winch Advisory Ser Lc. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% or 66 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 6,845 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 26,746 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 3,674 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 11,439 shares. Northern Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 5,415 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 15,501 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.22M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 8,793 shares. Blackrock holds 2.45 million shares. Piedmont Investment accumulated 4,248 shares. 30,585 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 26,009 shares.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 23.73% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NP’s profit will be $15.18M for 18.48 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hudock Capital Grp Limited Com has 0.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,925 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) owns 6,530 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Sirios Mgmt Lp stated it has 4.23% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The New York-based Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.24% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Roffman Miller Assoc Pa owns 153,768 shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. First Commercial Bank reported 1,108 shares stake. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.27% or 3,425 shares. Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 20,694 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 458 shares. Altfest L J And Incorporated has 16,785 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Capital City Trust Fl owns 16,526 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested in 9,862 shares. Ww Asset Inc holds 0.51% or 52,380 shares. Cullinan reported 40,233 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 12,716 shares to 66,563 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 143,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. The insider Henry Daniel sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.97 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.