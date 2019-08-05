Baskin Financial Services Has Lowered By $449,064 Its Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Stake; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Sentiment Is 1.02

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 320,867 shares with $20.39 million value, down from 327,995 last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment Inc now has $15.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 732,642 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 20/04/2018 – Popcast: Pop’s Category Killers, From Live Nation to Spotify, Under the Microscope; 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH

Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 104 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 102 decreased and sold equity positions in Gulfport Energy Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 156.57 million shares, down from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gulfport Energy Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 76 Increased: 67 New Position: 37.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $548.05 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 1.09 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 6.15 million shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor

Oslo Asset Management As holds 9.13% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation for 5.08 million shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 9.73 million shares or 8.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 136,515 shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 2.44% in the stock. Deltec Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.31 million shares.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2019 Production and Pricing and Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) CEO David Wood on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2019: SLB, TOT, GPOR, XOM, CVX, COP, OXY – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) stake by 8,171 shares to 197,639 valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Waste Connections Inc C$ stake by 3,933 shares and now owns 247,414 shares. Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (NYSE:H) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.05% or 4,384 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Gru owns 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 9,874 shares. Moreover, Virtu Finance has 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 66,444 shares. Accuvest reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 230,430 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Financial Architects reported 316 shares stake. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 4,630 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.04% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 12.20 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 60,000 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 75,685 shares. Counsel Inc reported 13,180 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 156,793 shares.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Live Nation Expands Its Global Platform By Acquiring Leading Mexico Promoter OCESA Entertainment – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.