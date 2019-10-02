Baskin Financial Services Has Lowered Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Holding by $1.14 Million; Csx (CSX) Share Value Declined While Suvretta Capital Management Cut Its Position by $42.21 Million

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 21,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 248,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.36M, down from 270,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 508,945 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO `Disappointed’ With Lack of Pipeline Progress; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 43.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 548,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 708,204 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.79M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 4.33M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 16.44 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Mgmt Lc stated it has 180,885 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability reported 19,640 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 14,123 shares. 25,304 were reported by Chemical Fincl Bank. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs holds 0.04% or 70,819 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 17,802 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Gam Ag has 4,366 shares. 91,199 were reported by Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company holds 18,206 shares. Everett Harris & Company Ca has 9,550 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 7,200 shares. Usca Ria Lc invested 0.79% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 21,250 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc stated it has 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 394,580 shares to 710,961 shares, valued at $261.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 58,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

