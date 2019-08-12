Baskin Financial Services Has Lifted Vail Resorts (MTN) Position By $1.21 Million; Contour Asset Management Trimmed By $26.52 Million Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stake

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) stake by 10.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc acquired 5,594 shares as Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 59,041 shares with $12.83 million value, up from 53,447 last quarter. Vail Resorts Inc now has $9.63B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $239.15. About 151,757 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Reported EBITDA $308.9M; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vail Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTN); 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Vail Resorts; 09/04/2018 – Is the Vail Corporate Machine Killing the Spirit of Whistler?; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) stake by 20.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)’s stock 0.00%. The Contour Asset Management Llc holds 1.02M shares with $100.89 million value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Ellie Mae Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Inc: Ellie Mae and Finicity Partner to Integrate Digital Verification Solution in Ellie Mae Encompass Digital Mortgag; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae and Pacific Union Financial, LLC Streamline Mortgage Technology Workflows; 02/05/2018 – March Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Shows Millennials Closing Times Shrink to Fastest Mark; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M

More notable recent Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Vail Resorts, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MTN) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Peak Resorts Climbs Following Acquisition News; Cadence Bancorp Shares Plummet – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “St. Louis public company to be sold in $264M deal – St. Louis Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Peak Resorts, Inc. to Vail Resorts, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office stated it has 0.14% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Victory Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.17% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 350,943 shares. Asset Management accumulated 1,328 shares. Carroll has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Natl Pension Ser reported 57,930 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 254,290 shares. Eulav Asset has invested 0.5% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). 30,784 were reported by Congress Asset Management Co Ma. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0.04% or 168,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 52,988 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 4,238 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 8,000 shares. Shine Inv Advisory stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Advsr Limited Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Prudential Financial holds 0% or 2,230 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Vail Resorts has $267 highest and $21900 lowest target. $239.67’s average target is 0.22% above currents $239.15 stock price. Vail Resorts had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of MTN in report on Monday, April 22 to “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Contour Asset Management Llc increased Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stake by 2.04M shares to 21.40 million valued at $114.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 3.16 million shares and now owns 5.03M shares. Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Lp holds 0.1% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 16,000 shares. Hmi Cap Ltd holds 1.48M shares or 17.27% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Incorporated reported 3,556 shares stake. Alps Advsr reported 5,278 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 658,542 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Co reported 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 55,478 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,960 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 96,605 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association reported 5,282 shares.