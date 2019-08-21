Baskin Financial Services Has Lifted Its Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Stake by $326,754; Stock Value Rose; Crescent Park Management LP Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Lowered by $18.06 Million as Share Value Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 6,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 291,784 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83 million, up from 285,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $54.14. About 1.09M shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $295.7. About 358,613 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) by 6,155 shares to 93,269 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

