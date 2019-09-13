Baskin Financial Services Has Lifted Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.56% . The institutional investor held 17,800 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $897,000, down from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 40,655 shares traded. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 39.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 29/03/2018 – HURON AMENDS & EXTENDS SR SECURED CREDIT LINE; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 1% of Huron Consulting; 02/04/2018 – Press Ganey Announces New Leadership Model to Support the Transformational Journey; 10/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP HOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE PAY; 14/05/2018 – Huron Consulting at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q REV. $193.7M, EST. $181.5M; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 4,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 181,527 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30 million, up from 177,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $120.28. About 9.18 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Comml Bank invested in 332,867 shares or 1.81% of the stock. 56,244 are owned by Addenda. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 1.95 million shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Sirios Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 776,755 shares for 5.58% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability reported 212,244 shares. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Security Tru has invested 1.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fosun Intl Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,280 shares. Kenmare Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pennsylvania Trust Co stated it has 1.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Patten Gp invested in 33,429 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Moreover, Lee Danner & Bass has 0.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated invested in 2.12% or 61,134 shares. The Maine-based Bath Savings Co has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold HURN shares while 38 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.91 million shares or 4.40% more from 20.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 206,163 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,886 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 32,853 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Blair William & Il reported 65 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 128,513 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 2,918 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) for 5,447 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com holds 103,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 1.34M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Boston Prns reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Analysts await Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. HURN’s profit will be $15.13M for 23.60 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Huron Consulting Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 265,600 shares to 377,700 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB).

