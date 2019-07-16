Baskin Financial Services Has Lifted Its Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) Holding by $611,610 as Shares Rose; 3M Company (MMM) Stock Value Declined While Adell Harriman & Carpenter Cut Position by $10.39 Million

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 50 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,435 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.16 million, down from 1,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $177.09. About 2.77 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey)

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 5,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,143 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78M, up from 145,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $144.47. About 3.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.67% or 248,158 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). River Road Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 37,751 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Trustco Bancorporation N Y, a New York-based fund reported 24,486 shares. Nottingham Advsr invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Kansas-based Vantage Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 8.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgestream Prns LP holds 0.15% or 9,023 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo accumulated 236,270 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation has 1.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 71,882 shares. Css Limited Com Il reported 0.6% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 492,817 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co accumulated 11,341 shares. 16,538 were accumulated by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of stock. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G.. $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. 5,940 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.19 million were sold by Lindekugel Jon T.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Ultra (QLD) by 100 shares to 8,185 shares, valued at $736.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 17,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.70 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.