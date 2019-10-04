Baskin Financial Services Has Increased Vail Resorts (MTN) Position By $1.16 Million; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Cut Duke Realty (DRE) Holding

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 5.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 151,322 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 2.58 million shares with $81.68 million value, down from 2.74M last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $12.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 1.14M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) stake by 8.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc acquired 5,212 shares as Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 64,253 shares with $14.34M value, up from 59,041 last quarter. Vail Resorts Inc now has $9.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $229.42. About 186,427 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: CHINA `PLAYING WITH FIRE’ BY STUDYING DEVALUATION; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN ITS CALENDAR YEAR 2018 CAPITAL PLAN; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC MTN.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $247; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vail Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTN); 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘A+’ On Vail Vy Med Ctr, CO Rev Bnds; 14/03/2018 – Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort and Mount Sunapee Resort Join the Epic Pass; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS FOR COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WERE DOWN 1.9%; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Vici Properties Inc stake by 275,156 shares to 4.47 million valued at $98.46M in 2019Q2. It also upped Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) stake by 1.12 million shares and now owns 3.42M shares. Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) was raised too.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $132.46 million for 23.10 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 494,792 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Lasalle Mgmt Ltd holds 2.58 million shares. Eagle Asset reported 56,189 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa has invested 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 101,653 shares. Moreover, Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 0% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 214,225 are owned by British Columbia Inv Mngmt. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 273,565 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 16,622 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 30,355 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 57,814 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 0.91% above currents $34.19 stock price. Duke Realty had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Among 5 analysts covering Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Vail Resorts has $28000 highest and $21900 lowest target. $250.33’s average target is 9.11% above currents $229.42 stock price. Vail Resorts had 10 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, October 3 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 30. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 2. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 22 report.