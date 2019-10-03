Baskin Financial Services Has Increased Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Symphony Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $310,968

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 4,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 181,527 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30M, up from 177,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 6.86 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of; 11/05/2018 – NEXT PLC NXT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5240P FROM 4830P; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2,027 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 2,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $8.16 during the last trading session, reaching $569.68. About 265,027 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 16,731 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 871,674 shares. Philadelphia Trust Com reported 0.06% stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd owns 2,310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 890,687 were accumulated by Sustainable Growth Advisers L P. Comerica Bancorp holds 22,107 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Enterprise Finance Serv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amp Capital Limited reported 0.32% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Grandeur Peak Advsr Lc owns 1,725 shares. Aew Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.35% or 3.00M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited invested in 2,671 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cls Investments Lc invested in 251 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Ontario – Canada-based Lincluden has invested 0.26% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 15,611 shares to 41,130 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ringcentral Inc (Prn) by 2.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilkins Investment Counsel accumulated 5,250 shares. Modera Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0.1% or 4,779 shares. Cap Interest Inc Ca owns 218,856 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 474,133 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management accumulated 670,568 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 79,882 were reported by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Greenwood Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 84,500 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 92,662 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 26,934 shares. Moreover, Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.88% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 660,630 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,925 shares. Cibc Ww, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Company Lc owns 60,056 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Culbertson A N & Company holds 3.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 119,936 shares.

