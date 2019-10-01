Baskin Financial Services Has Decreased Bce (BCE) Holding By $453,060; Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Mks Instrs Com Stk (MKSI) Position By $593,978

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Mks Instrs Inc Com Stk (MKSI) stake by 69.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,714 shares as Mks Instrs Inc Com Stk (MKSI)’s stock declined 3.87%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 3,351 shares with $261,000 value, down from 11,065 last quarter. Mks Instrs Inc Com Stk now has $5.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $92.28. About 290,517 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased Bce Inc. (BCE) stake by 2.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 10,068 shares as Bce Inc. (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 335,836 shares with $15.28 million value, down from 345,904 last quarter. Bce Inc. now has $43.46 billion valuation. It closed at $48.41 lastly. It is up 6.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 1,743 shares to 80,493 valued at $15.54M in 2019Q2.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $637.34 million for 17.05 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "BCE +1% as National Bank upgrades to Outperform – Seeking Alpha" on September 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: "2 High-Yield Stocks That Will Help You Retire Rich – The Motley Fool Canada" published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "BCE, AT&T reach reciprocal LTE-M roaming deal – Seeking Alpha" on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha" published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Valhi Inc New Com Stk (NYSE:VHI) stake by 246,463 shares to 459,013 valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "MKS Instruments Completes Fifth Repricing and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment on its Secured Term Loan – GlobeNewswire" on October 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Six Mass. businesses make Fortune's list of 100 fastest-growing companies – Boston Business Journal" published on September 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "MKS Instruments Announces Mr. James A. Schreiner as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire" on September 18, 2019.

