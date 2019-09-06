Baskin Financial Services Has Cut Its Holding in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) as Share Price Rose; Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Position in Cme Group (CME) by $334,888

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 2,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 5,977 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $984,000, down from 8,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $223.31. About 778,156 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency; 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 15/03/2018 – ? CME targets UK fintech […]; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 409,823 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $576.95M for 34.04 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 5,105 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 74,878 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 327,700 shares. Front Barnett Ltd invested in 1,408 shares. 10,984 are owned by Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 6,718 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. National Pension Serv owns 348,096 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd owns 102 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability reported 5,424 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Company owns 30,225 shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,262 shares to 6,077 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive (NYSE:PGR).

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 85,664 shares to 97,913 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp. Holding (NYSE:MKL) by 359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (NYSE:H).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $175.34M for 21.29 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il has 323,394 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 8,823 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 73,200 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.63M shares. Millennium Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company owns 860,418 shares. First Interstate Bancshares owns 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 199 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Limited invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Sei stated it has 142,208 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested in 0.04% or 131,667 shares. Riverhead Management Lc holds 18,943 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 29,772 shares. Select Equity Gru Ltd Partnership holds 6.38M shares.