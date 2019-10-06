Baskin Financial Services Has Boosted Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stake by $4.05 Million; As General Dynamics (GD) Shares Rose, Cadinha & Co Has Raised by $497,750 Its Position

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 54,483 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91 million, up from 51,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.64. About 912,646 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 44,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 141,914 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13 million, up from 97,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 1.13 million shares traded or 41.76% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness Investments Company holds 3,351 shares. The Illinois-based Savant Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Beacon Fincl Grp owns 7,598 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Farallon Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Sit Invest Associate Inc holds 725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 300 are held by Atwood And Palmer Inc. Regions Financial Corporation has 16,327 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 3,871 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.11% or 41,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moors & Cabot owns 2,176 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr holds 4,218 shares. 100 are owned by Security Tru. 150 are held by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 129,251 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,414 shares to 117,589 shares, valued at $31.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 86,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,348 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).