Baskin Financial Services Cut Its Neenah Paper (NP) Holding by $393,920; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Old Republic International Has Decreased Its Holding

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 93,269 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 99,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Neenah Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 93,680 shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 201,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.82 million, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 113,500 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $36.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% or 8,560 shares. Bender Robert & Associate accumulated 4,669 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Country Commercial Bank holds 1.21% or 462,100 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 931,886 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Lc reported 1.2% stake. Old Republic Intl Corporation holds 3.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 2.47M shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc reported 295 shares. Blb&B reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 31,883 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corporation owns 0.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 55,792 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company accumulated 504 shares. Tt accumulated 190,811 shares. Curbstone Finance Corporation stated it has 53,491 shares. Bouchey Finance Group has invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 83,700 are owned by Cap International Ca.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity owns 0.01% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 23,269 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 3,132 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 980 shares stake. Connecticut-based Trexquant Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Hgk Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.09% or 4,870 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York reported 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 6,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2,750 shares. 14 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 29,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.03% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Atwood And Palmer Inc has 1,431 shares.