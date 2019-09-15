Baskin Financial Services Cut Its Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Stake; Morgan Stanley Has Trimmed By $2.52 Million Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Position

Morgan Stanley decreased Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) stake by 18.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley sold 18,411 shares as Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Morgan Stanley holds 80,802 shares with $11.14 million value, down from 99,213 last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc now has $5.55B valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 288,394 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased Korn/Ferry International (KFY) stake by 20.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 27,540 shares as Korn/Ferry International (KFY)’s stock declined 15.24%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 108,141 shares with $4.33M value, down from 135,681 last quarter. Korn/Ferry International now has $2.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 520,911 shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 27/03/2018 – Mary Chua Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in Malaysia; 19/03/2018 – Jorge Gomar Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Rev $460.8M; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – Don Lowman Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and North American Leader, Executive Pay & Governance; 02/05/2018 – Korn Ferry Study Reveals Global Talent Shortage Could Threaten Business Growth Around the World; 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the; 14/05/2018 – High Demand, Low Reward: Salaries for 2018 College Graduates Flat, Korn Ferry Analysis Shows; 06/04/2018 – SoFi Partners with Korn Ferry to Offer New Career Tools to Members; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q FEE REV. $447.6M, EST. $416.3M

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $155 lowest target. $166.33’s average target is 19.52% above currents $139.16 stock price. Acuity Brands had 6 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Robert W. Baird.

Morgan Stanley increased Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) stake by 61,844 shares to 207,492 valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) stake by 3.06M shares and now owns 3.28M shares. Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) was raised too.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32 million for 12.93 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Investors Ltd reported 24,172 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,611 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.01% or 420 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 166,367 shares. 17,218 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. 3,000 were reported by Korea Investment. 400,000 were accumulated by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 8,772 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 86 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. First Tru Ltd Partnership has 76,493 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 623 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. 12,000 are held by Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 61,168 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 19,486 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Korn Ferry has $6300 highest and $3700 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is 37.81% above currents $38.22 stock price. Korn Ferry had 3 analyst reports since June 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $3700 target in Friday, September 6 report. Sidoti maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 6 report.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) stake by 7,978 shares to 536,487 valued at $25.67M in 2019Q2. It also upped Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 2,544 shares and now owns 96,247 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was raised too.

