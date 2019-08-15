Baskin Financial Services Continues to Hold Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI); Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Farr Miller & Washington Trimmed Its Stake

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 261,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 432,123 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.54 million, down from 693,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 3.91 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 699.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 85,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 97,913 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 12,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $90.93. About 774,142 shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.98 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & holds 1.89% or 610,697 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Llc stated it has 13,256 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 32,945 are owned by Prelude Ltd Llc. Moreover, Delta Management Limited Liability has 1.62% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 31,405 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 80,667 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. Choate Inv reported 0.47% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The California-based Cap Guardian has invested 0.19% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Narwhal Cap Mngmt holds 59,340 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 2.35% or 1.93 million shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 1.60M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Spc invested in 19,265 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,627 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp, a California-based fund reported 30,324 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.74% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 4,438 shares to 154,618 shares, valued at $28.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 256,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).