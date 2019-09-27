Baskin Financial Services Continues to Hold Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI); Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Trimmed Its Old Rep Intl (ORI) Stake by $1.23 Million; Stock Price Rose

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 68.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 55,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 25,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $577,000, down from 81,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 834,278 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.61 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17,728 activity.