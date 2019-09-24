Baskin Financial Services Continues to Hold Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM); Nwq Investment Management Company Cut Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stake by $3.75 Million; Market Value Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 4,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 181,527 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30M, up from 177,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 9.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 20/04/2018 – UNITED AIR MATCHES SPIRIT’S $3 ONE-WAY FARE INCREASE: JPMORGAN; 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Names Co-Heads of Market Structure, Asset Management; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 267,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 4.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.71 million, down from 4.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 2.53 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 68,371 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $35.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 116,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.08M for 9.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

