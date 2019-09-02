Baskin Financial Services Boosted Its Hyatt Hotels Class A (H) Stake by $1.15 Million; Proxima Capital Management Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) Lifted as Stock Value Declined

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (H) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 15,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 189,069 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 173,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 521,314 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 08/05/2018 – Andrew D. Wingate and Lucinda Falk, as Co-Trustees of Trusts, Hold 7.2% Stake in Hyatt Hotels; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Net $411M; 22/03/2018 – Easter at Grand Hyatt Mumbai; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore Opens as the First Hyatt Centric Hotel in India; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD BCHO.NS SAYS CO BEEN DIRECTED TO HAND OVER POSSESSION OF PARK HYATT GOA WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – HYATT: RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK FOR REVPAR GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – Hyatt House Jersey City opens with a fantastic retractable rooftop lounge from OpenAire

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS ON NEWELL, “CONFIDENT THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $500 TO $800 MLN”; 21/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Newell Brands Cuts Board Deal with Icahn, Snubbing Starboard; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints Icahn-designated directors to board; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE NEWELL IS “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUED” & SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES EXIST TO CREATE “SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER VALUE”; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement; 23/03/2018 – GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 5.56 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN NEWELL BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 270 shares to 20,893 shares, valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hyatt adds high-profile hotel in Shenzhen – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), The Stock That Dropped 20% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do P. H. Glatfelter Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GLT) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.08% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 38,832 shares. 70,803 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Commerce invested in 0.01% or 4,200 shares. 144 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 27,567 shares. Advisors Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). 11,555 are owned by Bokf Na. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Putnam reported 183,426 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 6,027 shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newell Brands: Misconceptions – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Mylan, Newell and Home Depot – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) EPS Raised At Wells Fargo, Sees Accelerated Deleveraging – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTCH, NTCT, NWL – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 75,674 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 78,592 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 1.69M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Argi Serv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 131,889 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 28,946 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 19,003 shares. Tobam stated it has 0.09% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Legal General Group Public Ltd holds 2.78M shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Ltd has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 2,386 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 845 shares. 196,019 are held by Huntington Retail Bank. Amalgamated State Bank owns 55,660 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).