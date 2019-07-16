Baskin Financial Services Boosted Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) Position by $611,610; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shareholder Qvt Financial LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (DIS) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 5,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,143 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78M, up from 145,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $144.27. About 4.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.23. About 405,984 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Atlanta-filmed ‘Stranger Things’ breaks Netflix record – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “12 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock and Never Sell – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 270 shares to 20,893 shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Invest Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 23,000 shares. Callahan Lc holds 2.21% or 106,726 shares in its portfolio. Natl Ins Tx holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 136,975 shares. Capital Rech Global Investors holds 0% or 51,444 shares in its portfolio. S R Schill And Associate reported 0.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marvin & Palmer Associate holds 3.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 42,569 shares. 13,763 are held by Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Com. Navellier And Associates Inc holds 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,528 shares. 35,626 are owned by Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Limited Liability Co. Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Haverford Financial holds 3.08% or 77,366 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Incorporated owns 19,992 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability has 55,196 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Capstone Financial accumulated 4,004 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd holds 75,659 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amer Retail Bank has 1.25% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 36,376 shares. 59,277 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Mgmt. Yorktown Mgmt Inc invested in 4,200 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na has 322,348 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 122,411 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested in 185,387 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 11,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 67,592 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Boothbay Fund Management Lc stated it has 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Metropolitan Life Co New York, a New York-based fund reported 7,423 shares. Moreover, Virtu Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,951 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 25 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Nexstar to sell 19 TV stations for $1.2B – Dallas Business Journal – Dallas Business Journal” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) CEO Perry Sook on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/12/2019: SSP,NXST,TRCO,CPRI,SFIX,BBBY – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Media to sell 19 TV stations to Tegna, Scripps for $1.32B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $61.83M for 19.43 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.