Baskin Financial Services Boosted By $416,721 Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake; Macquarie Group LTD Boosted By $422,059 Its Main Street Capital (MAIN) Holding

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) stake by 4.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc acquired 8,171 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 197,639 shares with $10.21 million value, up from 189,468 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc. now has $40.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.83 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) stake by 1.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 11,407 shares as Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 970,062 shares with $36.09 million value, up from 958,655 last quarter. Main Street Capital Corp now has $2.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 127,792 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 6.88% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 04/04/2018 – Mainstreet Health Investments Short-Interest Ratio Up to 9 Days; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $66 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 11. Raymond James maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 241,366 shares. Coldstream Cap owns 5,720 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 456 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 30,000 shares. Cwm Limited Company has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 31,291 were accumulated by Mount Vernon Associate Incorporated Md. Blue Edge invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.11% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Commonwealth Bank Of reported 205,228 shares. Berkshire Hathaway has invested 1.84% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ftb Advisors reported 460 shares stake. Staley Cap Advisers holds 0.25% or 65,135 shares. Johnson Fincl invested 0.16% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pennsylvania-based First National has invested 0.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 207,884 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. Shares for $265.23M were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. West W Gilbert also sold $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares. $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28.

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 4,620 shares to 11,299 valued at $781,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 9,291 shares and now owns 100,452 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.