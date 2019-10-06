Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Reaches $1.20 Low on Oct, 6; First Eagle Investment Management Has Cut By $1.89 Million Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 0.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 16,879 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 4.22M shares with $476.29 million value, down from 4.24M last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $41.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 1.19M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices

The stock of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) reached all time low today, Oct, 6 and still has $1.16 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.20 share price. This indicates more downside for the $30.50 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $915,090 less. The stock decreased 7.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 877,458 shares traded or 131.74% up from the average. Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) has declined 84.29% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BAS News: 17/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC – AN ADDITIONAL LENDER WAS ADDED TO BANK GROUP WHILE ALL OTHER TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ABL REMAINED UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Basic Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAS); 03/05/2018 – Basic Energy Services 1Q Rev $234.7M; 07/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES – IN EVENT THE NEW ABL FACILITY BECOMES EFFECTIVE, NEW ABL FACILITY WILL REPLACE EXISTING $120 MLN ASSET-BASED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Basic Energy Services 1Q Loss $30.5M; 07/03/2018 – Basic Energy Services: Current Rate and Structure Available Lacked Flexibility to Be ‘Sufficiently Attractive’; 28/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES LOWERS ’18 CAPEX TO $80 MLN FROM $95 MLN; 07/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES: WITHDRAWAL OF PROPOSED SR SECURED NOTES; 17/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY CORP BSC.PS – FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 58.1 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 75.6 MLN PESOS; 07/03/2018 – Basic Energy Services Announces Withdrawal Of Proposed Senior Secured Notes Offering

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) stake by 102,300 shares to 3.01 million valued at $393.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) stake by 345,756 shares and now owns 15.42M shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) was raised too.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc raises semis on ‘true bottom’ – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Senior Vice President of Global Operations & Technology Joseph Hassett Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh owns 17,247 shares. Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Tru Company owns 3,130 shares. Bb&T owns 123,764 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca, California-based fund reported 12,125 shares. Gradient Invests Lc reported 0% stake. 85,328 were reported by Mackay Shields Llc. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has 1,071 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 209,068 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk accumulated 0.11% or 289,397 shares. Blue Chip Prns, Michigan-based fund reported 6,584 shares. Financial Services holds 3,100 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Finemark National Bank Tru holds 0.02% or 3,433 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Scout Investments holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 189,347 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $442.95M for 23.16 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $115.25’s average target is 1.96% above currents $113.03 stock price. Analog Devices had 9 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 22. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Basic Energy Services Announces Leadership Changes – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roan Resources and Key Energy Services among Energy/Materials gainers; Alexco Resource and Independence Contract Drilling among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “APOG, BE, SPWR and WINS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.