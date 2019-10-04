Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Reaches $1.20 Low on Oct, 4; Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Sentiment Is 1.93

The stock of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) reached all time low today, Oct, 4 and still has $1.16 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.20 share price. This indicates more downside for the $30.98M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $929,400 less. The stock decreased 7.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 749,382 shares traded or 98.34% up from the average. Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) has declined 84.29% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BAS News: 08/03/2018 – Basic Energy Services at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Basic Energy Services; 17/04/2018 – Basic Energy Services Announces ABL Credit Facility Increase to $150 M; 27/03/2018 – Basic Energy Services Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws All Ratings For Basic Energy; 03/05/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 55C, EST. LOSS/SHR 66C; 07/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES – IN EVENT THE NEW ABL FACILITY BECOMES EFFECTIVE, NEW ABL FACILITY WILL REPLACE EXISTING $120 MLN ASSET-BASED CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY WON’T PROCEED WITH $300M SR SECURED NOTES SALE; 07/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC – DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF $300 MLN OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES; 07/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY-CONTINUING TO ENGAGE IN ADVANCED CONVERSATIONS WITH LENDERS TO SECURE NEW, UP-TO $150 MLN 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY,AS SAID BEFORE

Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q2 2019. It's up 0.24, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. 27 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 14 cut down and sold their equity positions in Bankwell Financial Group.

Seidman Lawrence B holds 16.73% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. for 703,298 shares. Endicott Management Co owns 635,404 shares or 16.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clover Partners L.P. has 3.16% invested in the company for 60,592 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd., a Ohio-based fund reported 84,202 shares.

Analysts await Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. BWFG’s profit will be $4.16M for 12.76 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.35% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) has declined 12.16% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer clients in Connecticut. The company has market cap of $212.18 million. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.42 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.98 million. The Company’s Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages.

Analysts await Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.87 EPS, up 7.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.02 actual EPS reported by Basic Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.