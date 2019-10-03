Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) EPS Estimated At $-0.87; Shorts at Moodys (MCO) Lowered By 25.49%

Analysts expect Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) to report $-0.87 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.45% from last quarter’s $-0.94 EPS. After having $-1.02 EPS previously, Basic Energy Services, Inc.’s analysts see -14.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.89% or $0.0754 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3554. About 224,075 shares traded. Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) has declined 84.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BAS News: 17/04/2018 – Basic Energy Services Announces ABL Credit Facility Increase to $150 Million; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 17/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY CORP BSC.PS – FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 58.1 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 75.6 MLN PESOS; 03/05/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $80.0 MLN, INCLUDING $40.0 MLN OF CAPITAL LEASES AND OTHER FINANCINGS; 17/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS ABL CREDIT LINE BOOST TO $150M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Basic Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAS); 15/05/2018 – SADARA BASIC SERVICES – ANNOUNCES ENTRY OF PARENT COMPANY SADARA CHEMICAL INTO NATURAL GASOLINE FEEDSTOCK SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Basic Energy Services 1Q Loss $30.5M; 28/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES LOWERS ’18 CAPEX TO $80 MLN FROM $95 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Basic Energy Services Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Moodys Corporation (NYSE:MCO) had a decrease of 25.49% in short interest. MCO’s SI was 2.11M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 25.49% from 2.84M shares previously. With 911,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Moodys Corporation (NYSE:MCO)’s short sellers to cover MCO’s short positions. The SI to Moodys Corporation’s float is 1.11%. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $199.65. About 388,589 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATALIAN’S B1 CFR UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Backs FY18 Adj EPS $7.65-Adj EPS $7.85; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Presence Health’s, Il Baa3 Rating Under Review For Upgrade; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Dayton Superior On Review For Downgrade; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS FRANCE’S BANKING SECTOR HAS COMPARATIVELY ROBUST METRICS & FRANCE’S SUSCEPTIBILITY TO POLITICAL OR EXTERNAL SHOCKS IS VERY LOW; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Bumi Serpong Damai’s Proposed Notes; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Also Cites De Volksbank’s Strategic Refocus on Domestic Retail Banking, the Benign Macroeconomic Environment Prevailing in Netherlands; 27/03/2018 – Tesla Cut by Moody’s on Production Issues, Liquidity Concerns

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.99 million. The Company’s Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 2,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Iberiabank Corp holds 2,129 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 38,011 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Qci Asset New York has invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Sirios Management Lp has 1.23% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ftb Advsrs owns 260 shares. 2,100 are owned by Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Com.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody’s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is 2.80% above currents $199.65 stock price. Moody’s had 14 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $22800 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $19400 target. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 10. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, April 5. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, April 25.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.77 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 30.97 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.