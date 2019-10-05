Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) EPS Estimated At $-0.87; Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)’s Sentiment Is 1.68

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 96 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 57 sold and decreased their holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 17.53 million shares, up from 16.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 42 Increased: 63 New Position: 33.

Analysts expect Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) to report $-0.87 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.45% from last quarter’s $-0.94 EPS. After having $-1.02 EPS previously, Basic Energy Services, Inc.’s analysts see -14.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 877,458 shares traded or 132.24% up from the average. Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) has declined 84.29% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BAS News: 17/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS ABL CREDIT LINE BOOST TO $150M; 17/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC – AN ADDITIONAL LENDER WAS ADDED TO BANK GROUP WHILE ALL OTHER TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ABL REMAINED UNCHANGED; 07/03/2018 – Basic Energy Services Decided Not to Proceed With Offering of $300 M of Senior Secured Notes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Basic Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAS); 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Basic Energy Services; 03/05/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $80.0 MLN, INCLUDING $40.0 MLN OF CAPITAL LEASES AND OTHER FINANCINGS; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws All Ratings For Basic Energy; 03/05/2018 – Basic Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr $1.16; 03/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES: CFO KRENEK TO RETIRE; 22/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY BOARD CONFIRMS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN VINTAGE EPC

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology firm focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus , Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It has a 19.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV.

The stock decreased 3.50% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 220,914 shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) has declined 22.96% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c

Krensavage Asset Management Llc holds 13.13% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 479,576 shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 380,000 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 211,278 shares. The California-based Farallon Capital Management Llc has invested 0.67% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 143,799 shares.

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BYND, ENTA and PSO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: IPOs, Puma’s Breast Cancer Drug Gets Label Expansion, Buyout Offer For Organovo – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enanta reports positive data from mid-stage EDP-938 study – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Six Mass. businesses make Fortuneâ€™s list of 100 fastest-growing companies – Boston Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 49.23% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $13.14 million for 22.85 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Basic Energy Services Announces Leadership Changes – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roan Resources and Key Energy Services among Energy/Materials gainers; Alexco Resource and Independence Contract Drilling among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “APOG, BE, SPWR and WINS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.50 million. The Company’s Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages.