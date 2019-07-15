Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) EPS Estimated At $-0.78; Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Has 1.36 Sentiment

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 64 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 47 sold and trimmed stock positions in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 15.28 million shares, up from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 36 Increased: 41 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) to report $-0.78 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.02% from last quarter’s $-0.83 EPS. After having $-1.02 EPS previously, Basic Energy Services, Inc.’s analysts see -23.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.05% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $2.045. About 145,269 shares traded. Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) has declined 82.58% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAS News: 17/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC – AN ADDITIONAL LENDER WAS ADDED TO BANK GROUP WHILE ALL OTHER TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ABL REMAINED UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES 1Q REV. $234.7M, EST. $240.0M; 17/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS ABL CREDIT LINE BOOST TO $150M; 17/04/2018 – Basic Energy Services Announces ABL Credit Facility Increase to $150 M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Basic Energy Services ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES LOWERS ’18 CAPEX TO $80 MLN FROM $95 MLN; 03/04/2018 – BASIC ENERGY SERVICES: CFO KRENEK TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – WITHDRAWN: BASIC ENERGY SVCS $300M 5NC2 SR SEC NOTES; 05/03/2018 S&P ASSIGNS BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $55.13 million. The Company’s Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages.

Among 2 analysts covering Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Basic Energy Services had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of BAS in report on Tuesday, June 25 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Monday, March 4.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining and fast-casual restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $413.25 million. As of September 6, 2017, it operated approximately 550 Red Robin restaurants. It currently has negative earnings.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for 28,640 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 576,987 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.72% invested in the company for 46,298 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.64% in the stock. Dean Investment Associates Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 148,300 shares.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 102,190 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) has declined 44.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 23/04/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in New York; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT REVENUE DECREASED 0.9%, USING CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.69; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Does the #BurgerMath and the Answer is Teachers Eat Free; 20/04/2018 – Red Robin Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRGB); 16/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT GUEST COUNTS INCREASED 0.1%; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q EPS 34c