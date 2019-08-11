Basic Energy Services Inc. (BAS) and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Comparing side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services Inc. 3 0.05 N/A -5.32 0.00 TechnipFMC plc 24 0.84 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Basic Energy Services Inc. and TechnipFMC plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TechnipFMC plc 0.00% -16.5% -7.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Basic Energy Services Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, TechnipFMC plc has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Basic Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TechnipFMC plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Basic Energy Services Inc. and TechnipFMC plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 TechnipFMC plc 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 177.78% for Basic Energy Services Inc. with average price target of $4.5. Competitively the average price target of TechnipFMC plc is $28.88, which is potential 17.88% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Basic Energy Services Inc. seems more appealing than TechnipFMC plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.6% of Basic Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of TechnipFMC plc are owned by institutional investors. About 4.8% of Basic Energy Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are TechnipFMC plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Basic Energy Services Inc. -6.32% -8.72% -29.92% -63.15% -84.29% -53.65% TechnipFMC plc 4.36% 6.41% 15.86% 19.01% -17.37% 40.65%

For the past year Basic Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while TechnipFMC plc had bullish trend.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages. The companyÂ’s Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 940 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 86 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 421 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 12 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and gas projects worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products. This segment also provides subsea services, including drilling, installation, completion, and field services, as well as asset management, well intervention and IMR, ROVs, and manipulator system services; and services for subsea projects comprising front end to decommissioning, field architecture, integrated design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. The Onshore/Offshore segment offers technical, technological, and project management services across fixed, floating, and onshore facilities, as well as offshore services. The Surface Projects segment provides drilling, completion, and production wellhead equipment, as well as chokes, compact valves, manifolds, and controls; treating iron, manifolds, and reciprocating pumps for stimulation and cementing; separation and flow-treatment systems; flow metering products and systems; marine, truck, and railcar loading systems; installation maintenance services; frac-stack, manifold rental, and operation services; and flowback and well testing services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.