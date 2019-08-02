Basic Energy Services Inc. (BAS) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Comparing side by side

Both Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services Inc. 3 0.05 N/A -5.32 0.00 Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -5.73 0.00

Demonstrates Basic Energy Services Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1%

Liquidity

Basic Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Superior Energy Services Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Superior Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Basic Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Basic Energy Services Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

$4.5 is Basic Energy Services Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 181.25%. Competitively the consensus price target of Superior Energy Services Inc. is $7.29, which is potential 1,243.53% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Superior Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Basic Energy Services Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.6% of Basic Energy Services Inc. shares and 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.8% of Basic Energy Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Superior Energy Services Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Basic Energy Services Inc. -6.32% -8.72% -29.92% -63.15% -84.29% -53.65% Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92%

For the past year Basic Energy Services Inc. has stronger performance than Superior Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Basic Energy Services Inc. beats Superior Energy Services Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages. The companyÂ’s Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 940 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 86 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 421 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 12 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.