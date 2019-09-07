Basic Energy Services Inc. (BAS) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Basic Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:BAS) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -5.32 0.00 CSI Compressco LP 3 0.28 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Basic Energy Services Inc. and CSI Compressco LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Basic Energy Services Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3. Competitively, CSI Compressco LP has 1.2 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Basic Energy Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CSI Compressco LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Basic Energy Services Inc. and CSI Compressco LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CSI Compressco LP 0 0 0 0.00

Basic Energy Services Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, and a 105.48% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.6% of Basic Energy Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.8% of CSI Compressco LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.8% of Basic Energy Services Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of CSI Compressco LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Basic Energy Services Inc. -6.32% -8.72% -29.92% -63.15% -84.29% -53.65% CSI Compressco LP 4.02% 1.69% 18.69% 37.38% -38.95% 56.03%

For the past year Basic Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while CSI Compressco LP had bullish trend.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages. The companyÂ’s Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 940 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 86 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a fleet of 421 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 12 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.