Basic Energy Services (BAS) Gets BidaskScore Lower Rating; Third Point Reinsurance LTD.HARES (TPRE) Shorts Raised By 44.41%

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS)‘s rating was decreased by stock analysts at BidaskScore to a Sell rating in a note published on Saturday morning.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $38.21 million. The Company’s Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates 281 pumping units; and 47 air compressor packages.

Analysts await Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.87 earnings per share, up 7.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Basic Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $940.37 million. The firm underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings.