Barton Investment Management Trimmed Stake in American Tower (AMT) as Stock Value Rose; Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding Has Upped by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.09 million shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 9,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 65,801 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 56,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 2.99 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Brown Advisory holds 0.46% or 824,141 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Management Corp Mi reported 400 shares stake. 10,750 are owned by Penobscot Mngmt. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Co owns 5,509 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,677 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 892,996 shares. Middleton And Ma accumulated 68,455 shares. Whittier Trust Com holds 0.53% or 87,779 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Lc reported 47,259 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated accumulated 68,596 shares. Van Eck holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 25,034 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.29% or 5.65 million shares. Cumberland Prtn, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,505 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) by 49,562 shares to 600,247 shares, valued at $41.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) by 6,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $378.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.