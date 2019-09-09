Barton Investment Management Trimmed Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Schnieders Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $1.25 Million

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 64,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 54,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 2.79 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05M, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $292.1. About 5.90M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Ann National Bank accumulated 11,491 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,978 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt holds 51,394 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Company invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 1.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Headinvest Ltd Liability holds 12,454 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Huntington Natl Bank owns 0.79% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 389,202 shares. Davidson Investment Advisors reported 3.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 8,497 are owned by Amarillo Natl Bank. The Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan And has invested 0.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). City reported 1.02% stake. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 1.79M shares in its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc by 11,679 shares to 304,329 shares, valued at $62.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 34,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,116 are owned by Hwg Hldg Lp. Bancshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 75,531 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation owns 523 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. 42,645 were reported by Bridgecreek Invest Management Limited Liability. Mariner Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,621 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP holds 116,361 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 3.08 million shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,394 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 15,496 shares. Moreover, Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ssi Investment Management holds 838 shares. 116,307 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $465.40 million for 69.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.