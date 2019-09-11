Barton Investment Management Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined; Samlyn Capital Increases Position in Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 96,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 3.71M shares traded or 204.17% up from the average. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES PRESENTS DATA ON ITI-214 AT 2018 AMERI; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on lTl-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – PLANS TO COMPLETE ITS NDA SUBMISSION BY MID-2018; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR:FDA OK’D CONTENT,TIMING OF ROLLING NDA BY MID’18; 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Intra-Cellular; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05 million, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $287.99. About 12.32M shares traded or 74.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 15/03/2018 – Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Tulip Fever’, Harvey Weinstein’s Last Hurrah, Just Snuck Onto Netflix

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $465.40M for 68.57 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

