Barton Investment Management Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Raised by $432,540; Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shareholder Harvey Partners Raised Position

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 25,758 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 15/03/2018 – Aspen Group 3Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS – ANTICIPATED H2 OPERATING CASH FLOWS WILL REMAIN STRONG; CONVERSION RATE OF 100% OF OPER PROFITS IS TARGETED FOR FULL FY; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN RISES ON REPORT CEO WOULD CONSIDER MINORITY INVESTOR; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN CLOSES ~EU€3.4B EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD – PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF WILL BENEFIT FROM ADDITIONAL RIGHTS TO AZ ANAESTHETICS FOR FULL SIX MONTHS

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 46,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.66M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $38.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.95. About 2.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Firsthand Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blackrock reported 274,070 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blair William Il holds 0% or 33,500 shares. Essex Investment Management Llc invested in 0.15% or 396,952 shares. First Republic Invest Management has 15,439 shares. Oaktop Cap Ii Ltd Partnership has invested 1.38% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 305,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Harvey Partners Limited Liability Company holds 4.22% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 1.00 million shares. 35,137 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. Needham Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.98% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% or 1,667 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Services Limited Com reported 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peoples Ser Corp accumulated 1,515 shares. Ipswich Invest Inc invested in 1.96% or 3,364 shares. Old Bancshares In holds 1.03% or 11,045 shares in its portfolio. Middleton And Ma owns 19,307 shares. 2,934 are owned by Sns Fincl Grp Inc Limited Com. Narwhal Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm accumulated 12,758 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Jw Asset Management Lc invested in 17.95% or 19,627 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Liability holds 6.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 104,621 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 264,137 shares. Wendell David Assocs accumulated 2,169 shares. Windsor Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 298 are owned by Capital Corporation Va.

