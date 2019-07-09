Barton Investment Management Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose; Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Price Declined While Philadelphia Trust Company Upped by $306,315 Its Stake

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 243 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.66 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s Criticism of Amazon: It’s Personal; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 2,269 shares as the company's stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,529 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 6,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $134.84. About 2.73M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 13,361 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 83,576 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2,435 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.79 million shares. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 4,500 shares. Strategic Financial Serv stated it has 15,100 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 808 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora stated it has 0.26% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Research Glob holds 3.16 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Indiana Trust & Invest Mgmt holds 2,063 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 114,484 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 63 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 16,346 are owned by Profund Advsrs. Pnc Financial Ser stated it has 415,591 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp. (NYSE:FNB) by 36,568 shares to 34,585 shares, valued at $367,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 10,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,743 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).