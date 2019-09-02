Barton Investment Management Stake in Air Lease (AL) Has Increased by $1.17 Million; As Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Adams Express Company Has Trimmed by $346,800 Its Stake

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) by 55.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% . The institutional investor held 5,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 11,873 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has risen 3.08% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK – GREAT SOUTHERN PLANS TO MAINTAIN A COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICE IN OMAHA MARKET; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK-ENTERED PURCHASE, ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS, ALL 4 OF ITS BRANCHES IN OMAHA TO WEST GATE BANK; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for the Full Line of Tando Exterior Cladding; 21/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO INCREASE FROM $0.24 TO $0.28 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp 1Q EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 DOT STB: Case Title: THE ALABAMA GREAT SOUTHERN RAILROAD COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALA. -; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Southern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSBC); 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK- BANK WILL SELL BRANCH DEPOSITS OF ABOUT $58 MLN, SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL BRANCH-RELATED REAL ESTATE, FIXED ASSETS, ATMS; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend By 17% — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – NEW PLAN REPLACES AND TERMINATES CO’S REPURCHASE PLAN THAT WAS APPROVED NOVEMBER 15, 2006

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 34,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 566,752 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.47 million, up from 532,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 418,981 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16,900 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. GSBC’s profit will be $16.66M for 11.84 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GSBC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.14 million shares or 2.91% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Zebra Cap Lc reported 0.15% in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). State Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Product Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 4,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1,122 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 201,271 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Llc accumulated 29,962 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 4,634 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) for 67,014 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 808,372 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Voya Ltd Company invested in 0% or 5,873 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 33,148 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 17,341 shares in its portfolio.

