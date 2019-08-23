Barton Investment Management Raised Its Position in Equinix (EQIX) as Stock Rose; Tygh Capital Management Has Increased Position in Bio Techne (TECH) by $2.15 Million

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 10,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 62,927 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 52,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $189.52. About 69,471 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.99 million, up from 44,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $557.56. About 60,186 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Invest Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 56,705 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has 5.2% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1.31 million shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 2 shares stake. Mai Mngmt invested in 850 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Washington owns 23,324 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 797 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mgmt holds 0.63% or 23,242 shares. Fagan invested 1.18% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Brookfield Asset holds 132,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0% or 707 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 120,535 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt accumulated 11,038 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Heitman Real Securities Limited Liability invested in 3.57% or 180,942 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Expedia Hold A by 14,485 shares to 146,808 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natera Inc by 305,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,036 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).