Barton Investment Management Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; Werner Enterprises (WERN) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Cut Position as Stock Rose

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 208 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 46,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.50 million, down from 46,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY; 29/03/2018 – Munster Says Chances of Trump Taking Action Against Amazon Is ‘Extremely Low’ (Video); 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 25,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 245,015 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62 million, down from 270,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 520,870 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 19/04/2018 – MARQUEE RESOURCES – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MINK CREEK DRILLING; MINK CREEK TO PERFORM DIAMOND DRILLING AND OTHER SERVICES AT WERNER LAKE COBALT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 19/04/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobiis Business Unit President Oscar Werner to become CEO of CLX Communications; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q OPER REV. $562.7M, EST. $554.3M; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COURT HAS NOT YET RULED ON THE NET AMOUNT THAT WILL BE AWARDED TO THE FAMILY; 18/05/2018 – WERNER – ON MAY 17, A JURY RENDERED ADVERSE VERDICT AGAINST CO IN LAWSUIT ARISING FROM ACCIDENT BETWEEN WERNER TRACTOR-TRAILER & PASSENGER VEHICLE; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 20/04/2018 – BIG PROBLEM IN VENEZUELA IS DECLINE IN OIL PRODUCTION: WERNER

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 40,461 shares to 73,386 shares, valued at $12.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 169,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (Put) (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $41.89 million for 14.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) or 63,131 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 7,081 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 117 shares in its portfolio. 15,657 are held by Citigroup. Vanguard Incorporated reported 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 4,702 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Manufacturers Life Co The owns 98,013 shares. 86,277 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 17,701 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.01% or 7,600 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 2,678 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.34 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

