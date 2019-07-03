Barton Investment Management Position In Air Lease (AL) Was Has Boosted; Citizens & Northern Has Lifted Its Holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) as Market Value Rose

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 34,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 566,752 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.47M, up from 532,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 566,728 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 3,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,008 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 10,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $134.08. About 1.28 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Board Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Accept the Offer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,200 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 1.60M shares stake. Legal & General Grp Plc has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0.01% or 31,441 shares. Ci Invests accumulated 2.05 million shares or 0.39% of the stock. Seabridge Invest Advisors Limited Company holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bamco Ny stated it has 1.86M shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Balyasny Asset Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. Citigroup stated it has 8,616 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ejf Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Secor Cap Advsr LP reported 24,547 shares.

