Barton Investment Management Maintains Position in Grubhub (GRUB); Tcw Group Decreased Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Stake by $26.11 Million as Stock Rose

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 607,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 565,226 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.63 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 408,855 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 15/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING: APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF BLOK TO SPVY BRD; 16/03/2018 – Philips Lighting announces intention to change company name to Signify while keeping the Philips brand for its products; 16/04/2018 – PHILIPS CEO FRANS VAN HOUTEN HAS AMBITION FOR THIRD TERM: FD; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 17/04/2018 - FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 6 Slice (Air) - Model no. 728256, Computed Tomography X-Ray system; 23/04/2018 - ADRs End Slightly Lower; BHP Billiton, Fresenius and Royal Philips Trade Actively; 18/05/2018 - TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD 0903.HK - AMENDS TRADEMARK LICENSING AGREEMENTS WITH PHILIPS; 18/04/2018 - KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV VOPA.AS SEES 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO BE INFLUENCED BY CURRENCY EXCHANGE MOVEMENTS OF PRIMARILY USD AND SGD; 17/04/2018 - FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance iCT SP - Model no. 728311 Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product; 24/05/2018 - New Philips Satinelle Advanced Epilator Helps Women Achieve Longer-lasting Hair Removal

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00 million, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.76 million shares traded or 97.89% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $669.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 413 shares to 4,123 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 2,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,285 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).