Barton Investment Management Lowered Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $3.88 Million; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Lifted Its Holding in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by $23.12 Million

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 325,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.86M, up from 684,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.70M shares traded or 38.90% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05 million, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.85M shares traded or 61.70% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – LAT Entertainment: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 79.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 591 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 797 were accumulated by Jacobs & Company Ca. 200 are owned by Ckw Group Inc. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc holds 50,000 shares. 4.48 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.3% or 39,000 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0.05% or 1,617 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 685 shares. 56,098 were reported by J Goldman Ltd Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 81,036 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 255,245 shares. 10,550 were reported by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Johnson Fincl stated it has 765 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 34,357 shares to 566,752 shares, valued at $19.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) by 49,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,455 are owned by Weatherstone Management. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 39,405 shares. 140 are owned by Smithfield Tru Communication. Moody Bancshares Trust Division owns 294 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 21,575 shares. & Mngmt owns 78 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.07% or 2.31 million shares. Moreover, Lau Associate Limited Liability Com has 0.98% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Park Oh stated it has 6,607 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company reported 506,905 shares stake. Martin Inc Tn stated it has 66,920 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.04% or 679,266 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 20,185 shares.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 102,705 shares to 47,608 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley Inst Frontier Mkts Port I (MFMIX) by 100,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,019 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

