Barton Investment Management Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Position by $3.88 Million as Stock Value Rose; St Germain D J Co Cut Its Sally Beauty Company (SBH) Position as Stock Value Declined

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Company (SBH) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 24,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 326,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 351,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 1.81M shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AT END OF QUARTER, INVENTORY WAS $935.0 MLN, UP 1.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Cellaria Forms Collaborative Partnership with SBH Sciences; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY-SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES FROM EXPANDED 2018 RESTRUCTURING PLAN BETWEEN $28 MLN & $30 MLN, TO BE MAJORLY RECORDED IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBH); 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings: Cutting Staff, Primarily at Its Corporate Headquarters in Denton, Texas

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05 million, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $366.6. About 7.61 million shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315

Analysts await Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SBH’s profit will be $69.93M for 5.18 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB) by 38,950 shares to 321,974 shares, valued at $34.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) by 6,670 shares to 13,730 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs by 13,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 163.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

