Barton Investment Management Lowered Its American Tower (AMT) Position by $540,765; Buckhead Capital Management Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $436,043 as Market Valuation Declined

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 77,388 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82M, up from 74,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.06M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares to 16,309 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,204 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More important recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 1.34M shares or 1.66% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 1.09 million shares. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,109 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boyar Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 20,849 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Com Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 80,013 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt stated it has 8,092 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 210 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vision Capital Mngmt holds 20,148 shares. Williams Jones Llc has invested 2.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davidson Investment Advsrs invested in 1.88% or 128,425 shares. Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Company invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Girard Prtnrs holds 66,847 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Orleans Mgmt La invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Income Investors Look At CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.